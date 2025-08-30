@ChrisPerkinsDnD If one multiclass a x level druid with a cleric level, would that overcome the no-metal rule? I would say no?
— Phillip Malcho (@MrMalcho) September 2, 2015
That would be my ruling as well. https://t.co/JawfkDjukG
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 2, 2015
One thought on “Multiclass druid and no-metal rule”
I realize things have changed since 2e but Jaheira is the most famous fighter/druid in gaming history and the world spent many gaming hours gearing her up in anything they pleased. Hard to sell to players.