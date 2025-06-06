Moving through Leomunds Tiny Hut

2 thoughts on “Moving through Leomunds Tiny Hut

  1. Josh says:

    but Jeremy says elsewhere a breath weapon can pass thru? lol

    I’m over Sage Advice… It’s anything but.

    Reply
    • John Preis says:

      Did you actually *read* the reasons why? Dragon’s breath isn’t an object nor a magical effect, so the hut doesn’t block it (per the parameters noted in the spell as-written). Meanwhile, the noted aspects for objects leaving the hut from within are noted and clarified by JC above — they can be walked out, but not fired out, of the hut. Pretty clear and understandable.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.