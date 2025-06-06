Moving through Leomunds Tiny Hut

@BrailSays Leomunds Tiny Hut seems like the perfect siege spell:Ritual,fire arrows out of it,remain safe?
The intent is that objects can move (emphasis on "move") out of the dome—usually on a creature—not be shot out. @ChrisPerkinsDnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2015
but Jeremy says elsewhere a breath weapon can pass thru? lol
I’m over Sage Advice… It’s anything but.
Did you actually *read* the reasons why? Dragon’s breath isn’t an object nor a magical effect, so the hut doesn’t block it (per the parameters noted in the spell as-written). Meanwhile, the noted aspects for objects leaving the hut from within are noted and clarified by JC above — they can be walked out, but not fired out, of the hut. Pretty clear and understandable.