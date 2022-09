Most D&D characters don’t have secret identities, but you can still make your villains more “oh shit” worthy by having them call the characters by name the first time they meet. I like using just first names ("hello, peter"), especially with a couple meme-worthy character names in our group that can't be uttered with a straight face.

I'm looking at you, Dunkane Ohio…

— Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) January 11, 2022