@JeremyECrawfordTrying to understand monster skill formula for creating new listings. Seems clear: attr bonus + prof (maybe expertise)….
However, Lich's arcana is Int + Prof… and then a mystery +6, for +18 total. Expertise would come to +19.
— Skaught Bowden (@skaughtbowden) July 9, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Is it intended some monsters have weird bonuses like this… or were liches intended to have expertise, and it's off by 1?
— Skaught Bowden (@skaughtbowden) July 9, 2015
Some monsters do have ad hoc modifiers. When making your own monster, applying such a modifier is not essential. https://t.co/XS854qWRYe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 9, 2015