Monster Manual CR

@martywalser @mikemearlsMonster Manual stats seem lower than guides in DMG for making CR-leveled monsters. Are MM monsters under powered? We don't think so. Keep in mind that CR calculations are heavily affected by monster traits. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014

@martywalser @mikemearls Also: CR is not a pure mathematical formula. The nature of exceptions-based monster design means making estimations — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014

@martywalser @mikemearls And we could afford to be more thorough, and more precise, than the DMG guidelines. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014

@martywalser @mikemearls We can't ship every DMG with an Excel spreadsheet and a game designer. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014

@martywalser @mikemearls And keep in mind for the MM we are dealing with specific monsters; the DMG has to provide general guidelines. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014