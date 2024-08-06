Monster Manual CR

@martywalser @mikemearlsMonster Manual stats seem lower than guides in DMG for making CR-leveled monsters. Are MM monsters under powered? We don't think so. Keep in mind that CR calculations are heavily affected by monster traits.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014
@martywalser @mikemearls Also: CR is not a pure mathematical formula. The nature of exceptions-based monster design means making estimations
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014
@martywalser @mikemearls And we could afford to be more thorough, and more precise, than the DMG guidelines.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014
@martywalser @mikemearls We can't ship every DMG with an Excel spreadsheet and a game designer.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014
@martywalser @mikemearls And keep in mind for the MM we are dealing with specific monsters; the DMG has to provide general guidelines.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014
@martywalser @mikemearls So the DMG guidelines should get you close, but they can never be as precise as evaluating an individual monster.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) December 12, 2014