@WolfHunter83 I'd ask @wotc_rodneyWhen creating a monster, how should I determine the damage output from an area effect? Should I consider at least 2 hits? that one – he does a lot of our monster system stuff
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 26, 2015
@WolfHunter83 @mikemearlsHi! When creating a monster, how should I determine the damage output from an area effect? @mikemearls advised me to ask you. It heavily depends on the spell, but usually assume 2.5 targets for anything fireball-size or smaller.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) March 26, 2015
@WolfHunter83Firearms with the “Burst Fire” property should be considered like area effect attacks (2.5 targets)? Thanks for your help!! Probably a reasonable assumption.
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) March 26, 2015