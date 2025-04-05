@WolfHunter83 I'd ask @wotc_rodneyWhen creating a monster, how should I determine the damage output from an area effect? Should I consider at least 2 hits? that one – he does a lot of our monster system stuff — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 26, 2015

@WolfHunter83 @mikemearlsHi! When creating a monster, how should I determine the damage output from an area effect? @mikemearls advised me to ask you. It heavily depends on the spell, but usually assume 2.5 targets for anything fireball-size or smaller. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) March 26, 2015