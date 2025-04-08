@JRobsonSF @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Multiclass character monk 1/draconic sorcerer 1 wearing no armor. Would AC be 13 + DEX +WIS? Nope. Anything that changes your base AC formula doesn't stack. You pick one or the other
— Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) March 31, 2015
2 thoughts on “Monk draconic sorcerer”
By that logic, a ring of protection does not stack with Dexterity bonus, nor would the shield spell.
Epic Richard,
