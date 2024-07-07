@Brail4 @JeremyECrawford“you have a +3 bonus to
your AC while you wear no armor and use no shield.” Means stacks with MageArm/UnarmDef? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 27, 2014
@Brail4 @JeremyECrawford“you have a +3 bonus to
your AC while you wear no armor and use no shield.” Means stacks with MageArm/UnarmDef? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 27, 2014
One thought on “Monk AC”
Moo, this is brail. I feel like this should be under “bracers of defense” rather than “monk ac” since it was about the item rather than Monks, and it counts for monks, mage armor casters, and barbs all at once.I dont even play a monk I play wizards!