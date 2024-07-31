Why does the Monster Manual not have Ambush Drake, Evil Mage,others from the Adventures?

@Brail4 @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @gregbilslandWhy does the MM not have Ambush Drake, Evil Mage,others(?) from the Adventures? Some monsters didn't make the cut for the MM but do appear in an adventure.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2014
@ChrisPerkinsDnD – I've been wondering something lately…
After reading the Monster Manual and seen the entire Tiamat-Theme of 5th Edition
— MadHatterHimself (@Madhatterhim) November 12, 2014
“@MadhatterhimI noticed one thing: The Gem Dragons aren’t anywhere to be found?
What happened to them?
Are they extinct?
Or are they… The Gem Dragons aren't anywhere to be found. What happened to them? Are they extinct? …”
They flew to Mystara.