Re: Mirt as a Masked Lord

Everybody *knows* he’s a Masked Lord, right? Not tabloid speculation, but legitimately knows because he doesn’t care to keep it secret, right? That's right. In the mid-1300s DR, ere he got magically trapped (and vanished from circulation for more than a century), everyone knew Mirt was a Lord, because he attended and voted unmasked and spoke openly. So folk took complains and suggestions to him.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 4, 2022