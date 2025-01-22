Minor Conjuration errata means that you can no longer use conjured tools that damage materials?

@JeremyECrawford Minor Conjuration errata means that you can no longer use conjured tools (chisel,sissors,saw,pestle) that damage materials?
— Gordons (@Zifnub) November 24, 2016
"Damage" is a game term, involving the loss of hp. Only relevant for Minor Conjuration if the DM has you roll damage for the object. #DnD https://t.co/Uw4ZGjrtkD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 24, 2016
Does this mean for the Conjured Object doing damage or taking damage?