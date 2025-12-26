Minis or abstract narrative?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you have a personal preference between the use of grids and/or minis, or with abstract narrative? #dungeonmaster #DnD — Devan Duree (@IamDevoandanerd) November 19, 2015

I'm more of a theater-of-the-mind kinda guy, although minis and grids can be very helpful at times. https://t.co/sd4WrRndRJ — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 19, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Theater of the mind falls apart quickly when playing with a caster. Distances and areas become too relevant. 🙁 — Wolfenight (@Wolfenight) November 19, 2015