Minis or abstract narrative?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Do you have a personal preference between the use of grids and/or minis, or with abstract narrative? #dungeonmaster #DnD
— Devan Duree (@IamDevoandanerd) November 19, 2015
I'm more of a theater-of-the-mind kinda guy, although minis and grids can be very helpful at times. https://t.co/sd4WrRndRJ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 19, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Theater of the mind falls apart quickly when playing with a caster. Distances and areas become too relevant. 🙁
— Wolfenight (@Wolfenight) November 19, 2015
As DM, I let the wizard know whether a target is in the range/area of his/her spell. The mind's eye is my ruler. https://t.co/yDAuTSFg3z
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 19, 2015