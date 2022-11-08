Minions were some of the best mechanics in 4e

Want your players to take on armies of foes? @JamesIntrocaso can help you make any critter a minion the MCDM way! https://t.co/PLQHtYPIRm

Yes to this entirely! Minions were a great mechanic, and one I sadly only remember to dabble back into every now and then.

I’ve been playing with this for HighRollers atm too, and think I’ve settled on a good system for me that scales well. Combines some of the stuff I’ve seen James/MCDM talk about (weapon attacks over damage/overkill) but adds a few bits of my own in there. It really helps maintain stakes at higher levels without driving into slog territory.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 21, 2022