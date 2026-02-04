@mikemearls Was the creation of the MindFlayer-Lich inspired because alone, they weren't horrifying enough?
— Chris Ames (@fangxiggy141) December 28, 2015
It's easier to stat up and run 1 monster than 2. Look for the korcoldblinbearoll to replace all humanoids in 2016. https://t.co/LI0pCNNvVM
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015
Wow. Korcoldblinbearoll is surprisingly pronounceable for a crazy, made-up-on-the-spot word.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015
Korcoldblinbearoll = kobold, orc, kobold (again), goblin, bugbear, and gnoll rolled into one. Hobgoblins still a thing in 2016. For now.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015
@mikemearls rolled into one in the mating sense, or the turducken sense?
— Jonas Bush (@JXPrime) December 28, 2015
Both – but trust me, you don't want to see the process that yields the end result. https://t.co/B0pZA73pq6
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015