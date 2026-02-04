@mikemearls Was the creation of the MindFlayer-Lich inspired because alone, they weren't horrifying enough? — Chris Ames (@fangxiggy141) December 28, 2015

It's easier to stat up and run 1 monster than 2. Look for the korcoldblinbearoll to replace all humanoids in 2016. https://t.co/LI0pCNNvVM — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015

Wow. Korcoldblinbearoll is surprisingly pronounceable for a crazy, made-up-on-the-spot word. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015

Korcoldblinbearoll = kobold, orc, kobold (again), goblin, bugbear, and gnoll rolled into one. Hobgoblins still a thing in 2016. For now. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015

@mikemearls rolled into one in the mating sense, or the turducken sense? — Jonas Bush (@JXPrime) December 28, 2015