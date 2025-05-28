Melee weapon Stunning Strike – D&D Errata

2 thoughts on “Melee weapon Stunning Strike – D&D Errata

    • John Preis says:

      Yes — there is no timing requirement (during your turn, etc.) for using Stunning Strike, so you can use it whenever you make a melee weapon attack (which an OA is).

