Melee weapon Stunning Strike – D&D Errata

Addressing a nuance in the PH errata: the rule lets melee weapon attacks use unarmed strikes, despite those strikes not being weapons.

@Arksorn1Is intent that monk stunning strike which req “hit…with a melee weapon attack” will not work with unarmed strike?

You can make a melee weapon attack with an unarmed strike, so a monk can use Stunning Strike with an unarmed strike.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 11, 2015