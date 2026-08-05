Master Mike Mearls Storm Gate campaign

For the curious, my campaign – Storm Gate – deals with struggle between law and chaos. Law = tech, chaos = magic.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016
The power of each varies, depending on whether law or chaos are ascendant.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016
The paladin they met is lawful neutral with Oath of Science – allows tech items to work in his presence despite local influence of chaos.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016
The world is divided in two – the west dominated by the chaos-wracked War Lands, the east a land of orderly glass and steel.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016
@AardvarkBlue I worked it out as law = science because science gives definitive answers, or at least tries to. Magic changes.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016
@AardvarkBlue Similar here, tho I add one layer – magic is personal (what I learn might not match you), where science aims for universality
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 17, 2016