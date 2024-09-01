@jkat718 How is encounter difficulty calculated in Mass Combat? Is XP awarded identically to a regular encounter with the same creatures? maybe xp that's 25% needed to level (very rough estimate)

@jkat718 I’d count objectives as story rewards, and award 1/2 XP for creatures. Maybe calc difficulty as if 1 stand = 1 creature of type? that's a good starting point

@jkat718Thank you, Mr. Mearls. 🙂 How often does Unearthed Arcana update? Will it have surveys, like there are for the main rule set? surveys – might be a little slow, but we want to get it right

