@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Manuevering Attack works on self? Says "one of your comrades" and "a friendly creature who can see or hear you" — Isaac Priestley (@weracketeer) February 10, 2016

Maneuvering Attack works on one of your friends, not yourself. If you have no friends, it works on no one. #DnD https://t.co/mnJlv7z1uY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2016