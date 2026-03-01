@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Manuevering Attack works on self? Says "one of your comrades" and "a friendly creature who can see or hear you"
— Isaac Priestley (@weracketeer) February 10, 2016
Maneuvering Attack works on one of your friends, not yourself. If you have no friends, it works on no one. #DnD https://t.co/mnJlv7z1uY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2016
There's no need to get personal 🙂 Thanks! https://t.co/TGOF4mEZcN
— Isaac Priestley (@weracketeer) February 12, 2016
@weracketeer Sure thing!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2016