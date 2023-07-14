Mantle of Majesty: you are casting a bonus action spell and so may not use your action to cast spells other than cantrips?

@JeremyECrawford Is it your intent that when using Mantle of Majesty (Glamour Bard 6th level feature), you are technically casting a bonus action spell (command), and so may not use your action to cast spells other than cantrips?
— Transcendental (@IdoZemach97) October 18, 2018
If you cast a spell as a bonus action, you are indeed in the domain of the rule on casting a spell as a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/OsfQTpB6Sq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2018
That doesn’t answer the question, do class features count as spells?
— 🎃Spooky Bradford🎃 (@Bradford_Am) October 18, 2018
If a class feature says you're casting a spell, you're casting a spell.
If a class feature says nothing about casting a spell, you're not casting a spell when you use the feature. #DnD https://t.co/kfOAkS8yN4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2018
Same applies for legendary actions, yes?
— StoryGirl (Jemma) – Looking for media/IT work (@BlueJayGliding) October 19, 2018
If anything in D&D says you're casting a spell, you're casting a spell. #DnD https://t.co/866j16EKVF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 20, 2018