Mantle of Majesty: you are casting a bonus action spell and so may not use your action to cast spells other than cantrips?

@JeremyECrawford Is it your intent that when using Mantle of Majesty (Glamour Bard 6th level feature), you are technically casting a bonus action spell (command), and so may not use your action to cast spells other than cantrips? — Transcendental (@IdoZemach97) October 18, 2018

If you cast a spell as a bonus action, you are indeed in the domain of the rule on casting a spell as a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/OsfQTpB6Sq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 18, 2018

That doesn’t answer the question, do class features count as spells? — 🎃Spooky Bradford🎃 (@Bradford_Am) October 18, 2018

If a class feature says you're casting a spell, you're casting a spell. If a class feature says nothing about casting a spell, you're not casting a spell when you use the feature. #DnD https://t.co/kfOAkS8yN4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2018

Same applies for legendary actions, yes? — StoryGirl (Jemma) – Looking for media/IT work (@BlueJayGliding) October 19, 2018