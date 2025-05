@ChrisPerkinsDnD ChisbestDM, I have one power player in my game, how do I restrict him but also deliver him spotlight? Sorry my English.

You know your players better than I do. I would ask the other players what they would do, and get them to help. https://t.co/ieeymJcOe6

