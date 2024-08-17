Magic weapon critical

“@slweedman81Oh master DM, I have been unable to find any references to ATK, DMG, and crits with magic weapons in 5e PHB and DMG. Help?: Magic weapons use the normal weapon attack/crit rules unless the magic weapon's description says otherwise.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 20, 2015
"@slweedman81So, to clarify, a +1 weapon isn't intended to add 1 to ATK and DMG in 5e?:
Absolutely it does. See "+1 Weapon" in chapter 7 of the DMG.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 20, 2015