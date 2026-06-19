Magic: The Gathering meets Dungeons & Dragons! Download Official Zendikar setting module

DOWNLOAD HERE!

http://bit.ly/MagicGathering_DnD_Zendikar

@JeremyECrawfordA magical mixture today: the plane of Zendikar meets D&D! For those of you who don’t know, Zendikar is one of the worlds of the card game Magic: The Gathering.

One day, James Wyatt and I were looking at his book about Zendikar, and I said, “This would be a great D&D setting.” We talked to our bosses, James led the creation of the PDF, and voila! D&D and Magic met. what happened to “no crossing the streams”?

— Justin Melillo (@Cybren) April 27, 2016