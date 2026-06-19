Magic: The Gathering meets Dungeons & Dragons! Download Official Zendikar setting module

DOWNLOAD HERE!
http://bit.ly/MagicGathering_DnD_Zendikar
A little more about this crazy I thing I did, Plane Shift: Zendikar. https://t.co/awl6fOxBIH
— James Wyatt (@aquelajames) April 27, 2016
Happy Global Head-Exploding Day! #dnd #mtg #togetheratlast #itsabigmultiverse
— James Wyatt (@aquelajames) April 27, 2016
Fun release today for WotC fans https://t.co/nDor6OdJ5P @aquelajames and @JeremyECrawford worked together on a fun surprise!
— Nathan Stewart (@NathanBStewart) April 27, 2016
@JeremyECrawfordA magical mixture today: the plane of Zendikar meets D&D! For those of you who don’t know, Zendikar is one of the worlds of the card game Magic: The Gathering.
One day, James Wyatt and I were looking at his book about Zendikar, and I said, “This would be a great D&D setting.” We talked to our bosses, James led the creation of the PDF, and voila! D&D and Magic met. what happened to “no crossing the streams”?
— Justin Melillo (@Cybren) April 27, 2016
We crossed ’em! #DnD #magicthegathering https://t.co/NA9tABpTIl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016
A magical mixture today: the plane of Zendikar meets #DnD! https://t.co/Hh0eRr4aHd #magicthegathering pic.twitter.com/QHdo5j3rnS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016
Oh noes we crossed the streams isn’t that supposed to be pretty bad ray? https://t.co/CK9zLl1p4f
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016
A less cryptic and punchy version would be this – Zendikar makes a pretty cool D&D setting! Download here – https://t.co/CK9zLl1p4f
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016