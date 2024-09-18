@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD MagicMissile VS MirrorImage, will the MMcaster has to choose from the 3img and original MIcaster or autohit?
— C. Medina (@odiemor) March 5, 2016
The mirror image spell has no effect on magic missile, which doesn't involve an attack. #DnD https://t.co/oJlHlRYShQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford to clarify – will magic missile bypass the illusory duplicates created by mirrorimage and strike the creatures of choice
— Joe Raso (@_Joe_Raso) March 15, 2016
@_Joe_Raso Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
So spells that require the caster to choose a target get to cheat the illusions if they don’t make an attack roll? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 22, 2018
6 thoughts on “Magic Missile VS Mirror Image”
Not very logical, when making a physical attack the attacker can’t know if he is attacking the person or an illusion. But a sight targeted spell automatically ignores the illusion even though the caster doesnt know which image to target. I could see if the attacker was wearing thermal goggles, or a seeking arrow (no mind to be fooled).
In a spell combat it would be cool for one mage to cast mirror image, then the second mage strips the images away with a volley of magic missiles.
So technology would be ok, but magic isn’t? The spell Magic Missile targets a creature. The illusory duplicates are not creatures, thus the spell cannot target them. The caster may not know which one is real, but the magic does.
That’s very different than trying to aim a spell at someone and not being sure which one to aim at which is why it only applies to spells that involve an attack roll.
Agree with this
Thsts just plain wrong. I’m not going to run it that way. In the spell description it says a target you can see. A archer has to roll to see which target they choose. So what this is saying is that the wizard will ignore the illusion if they cast magic missile but not if they cast fire bolt. So missiles intelligently home in on the caster of the spell even if the wizard looked at a mirror image! The spell says a target you can see, therefore as it’s an illusion, the probability you are looking at an image stands. If you’re not looking at him then he is not your target
It says a target you can see, not a target you are focusing your gaze on. Any target in your field of vision is a legitimate target of magic missile.
This makes no sense at all. Magic missile automatically hits the original, even though the caster is looking at a duplicate??? SO casting MM grants truesight now…?
I mean, the caster still has to choose a target, right, and they have up to four to chose from. I’ve no issue with MM hitting the *intended* target, but in any sane and logically consistent universe, the caster *has* to choose an intended target from four possible ones – and Mirror Image dictates that’s by rolling a d20 to see which target is chosen.
MM says “each dart hits a creature of your choice that you can see” – fine. MI means you can’t tell what’s a creature and whats a duplicate. Rules lawyers could even argue the spell fails because a *creature* wasn’t targeted, but an illusion.
JC has this wrong – a sensible DM would ignore JC on this, and s sensible PC would target a dart at each of the possible targets, destroying the duplicates and injuring the caster of MI.