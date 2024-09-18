Magic Missile VS Mirror Image

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD MagicMissile VS MirrorImage, will the MMcaster has to choose from the 3img and original MIcaster or autohit? — C. Medina (@odiemor) March 5, 2016

The mirror image spell has no effect on magic missile, which doesn't involve an attack. #DnD https://t.co/oJlHlRYShQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford to clarify – will magic missile bypass the illusory duplicates created by mirrorimage and strike the creatures of choice — Joe Raso (@_Joe_Raso) March 15, 2016