Magic Initiate feat Ranger and Eldritch Knight

@JeremyECrawford @_FoxyBoxes_A wizard can cast a spell learned from Magic Initiate (see the Sage Advice Compendium).

they still can't cast it using a spell slot unless they chose their class for the feat; Ranger is out of luck. — Ken Livingston (@undrhil) August 29, 2015

@undrhil @_FoxyBoxes_ The EK and the ranger can cheat (RAW) because of how their features are worded. But what you say is RAI. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@_FoxyBoxes_ Last question: is this ‘cheating’ a problem balance-wise? It's not a balance problem per se. It's a fairness problem, which many players perceive as a balance problem. @undrhil — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015