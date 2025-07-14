Magic 5e Modern campaign

Robots!
Lord Dan Helmick strikes back with an immersive d20 modern article about Magic and spellcasting!
You can find tweaks to adapt d20 Modern Magic to 5e rules:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/modern-magic
Rules for 5e Magic:
- Cleric Domain – City Domain
- Warlock – Otherworldly Patron: Ghost in the Machine
- Wizard – Technomancy
- New Spells – Infallible Relay, Remote&Access, Arcane Hacking, Commute with City, Digital Phantom, Invisible to Cameras, System Backdoor…
You can find Magic Modern Rules here
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA_ModernMagic.pdf
Official d20 Modern System Reference Document here:
http://www.wizards.com/d20/files/msrd/MSRD.zip
If you want to contact the author of this article https://twitter.com/JabJabSliceJab