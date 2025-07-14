Magic 5e Modern campaign

LinkImage81

Robots!

Lord Dan Helmick strikes back with an immersive d20 modern article about Magic and spellcasting!

You can find tweaks to adapt d20 Modern Magic to 5e rules:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/modern-magic

Rules for 5e Magic:

  • Cleric Domain – City Domain
  • Warlock – Otherworldly Patron: Ghost in the Machine
  • Wizard – Technomancy
  • New Spells Infallible Relay, Remote&Access, Arcane Hacking, Commute with City, Digital Phantom, Invisible to Cameras, System Backdoor…

You can find Magic Modern Rules here 

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA_ModernMagic.pdf


Official d20 Modern System Reference Document here:

http://www.wizards.com/d20/files/msrd/MSRD.zip

If you want to contact the author of this article  https://twitter.com/JabJabSliceJab

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.