Lucky explained

@JeremyECrawford Pls expln Lucky Feat from Sage Advice. So attacking with disad, luck point, now best of three? How is that still disad? — Dan Hass (@danhass) May 18, 2015

You pick the d20 but have disadvantage, so things like Sneak Attack that are blocked by disadvantage are blocked. https://t.co/tyR93I700H — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015

@nachohaIt would make more sense if you rolled 2, discarded the higher, then rolled a 3rd and discarded the lower.

That would be a sensible way to run it, if a DM wanted. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015