Lucky explained

@JeremyECrawford Pls expln Lucky Feat from Sage Advice. So attacking with disad, luck point, now best of three? How is that still disad?
— Dan Hass (@danhass) May 18, 2015
You pick the d20 but have disadvantage, so things like Sneak Attack that are blocked by disadvantage are blocked. https://t.co/tyR93I700H
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015
@nachohaIt would make more sense if you rolled 2, discarded the higher, then rolled a 3rd and discarded the lower.
That would be a sensible way to run it, if a DM wanted.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2015
@maialidethSo statistically your odds improve even more with disadvantage and lucky than if only with lucky?
Yep! We think of it as fortune smiling on the unlucky. @mrlong78
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2015