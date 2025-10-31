Low level characters: easy or hard start?

@Wizards_DnD @matthewmercer @CrittersRPG @JeremyECrawford Low level chars: Ease them through the first levels or hit hard from the start? — Hanno Ziegler (@ronin_sama) October 19, 2015

Depends on the desired mood: a scary, hardscrabble start; the dawn of a heroic epic; or something in between. #DnD https://t.co/eVHGQUBzXm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2015