Low level characters: easy or hard start?

@Wizards_DnD @matthewmercer @CrittersRPG @JeremyECrawford Low level chars: Ease them through the first levels or hit hard from the start?
Depends on the desired mood: a scary, hardscrabble start; the dawn of a heroic epic; or something in between. #DnD https://t.co/eVHGQUBzXm
@ronin_samaCampaign goes toward epic. And I’d like the players to develop their characters
I'd avoid hurling them into a meat grinder, then. @Wizards_DnD @matthewmercer @CrittersRPG
