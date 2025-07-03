Love to work for Wizards of the Coast

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I would love to work for WotC as a writer for D&D, but all the job openings on the webpage are software. Can you help me? — sebastian ferguson (@gaaran00b) July 1, 2015

Almost all D&D writers are freelancers. So, would you rather be a freelance D&D writer or a WotC employee? https://t.co/sr3ufbCbwt — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015

Our R&D team is small, but we're likely to grow as D&D continues to expand and flourish. Keep watching the website! https://t.co/RISX5MaoYc — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @gaaran00b is there like, and I'm just spit-balling here, a guy who gets paid to play D&D all day? I wanna be that guy. — Jeff (@williamsjeff1) July 1, 2015

We have game days where everyone at Wizards can play D&D and Magic all day long, on the clock. https://t.co/SKWyeo3Let — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD but is there pizza? cause D&D without pizza is like work — Stuart Wood (@altstu2) July 1, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Does Wizards ever offer internships in the D&D R&D Department? — Liam Mirise (@LiamMirise) July 1, 2015

Wizards has an internship program, but we rarely take advantage of it because we're too busy and secretive. https://t.co/vfuClvuELk — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD who can I talk to about contributing freelance? — Josh Colón (@Joshcolon) July 1, 2015