Love to work for Wizards of the Coast

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I would love to work for WotC as a writer for D&D, but all the job openings on the webpage are software. Can you help me?
— sebastian ferguson (@gaaran00b) July 1, 2015
Almost all D&D writers are freelancers. So, would you rather be a freelance D&D writer or a WotC employee? https://t.co/sr3ufbCbwt
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @gaaran00b I think he means the R&D Department?
— Liam Mirise (@LiamMirise) July 1, 2015
Our R&D team is small, but we're likely to grow as D&D continues to expand and flourish. Keep watching the website! https://t.co/RISX5MaoYc
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @gaaran00b is there like, and I'm just spit-balling here, a guy who gets paid to play D&D all day? I wanna be that guy.
— Jeff (@williamsjeff1) July 1, 2015
We have game days where everyone at Wizards can play D&D and Magic all day long, on the clock. https://t.co/SKWyeo3Let
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD but is there pizza? cause D&D without pizza is like work
— Stuart Wood (@altstu2) July 1, 2015
+3 pizza https://t.co/lwDsph76Ys
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Does Wizards ever offer internships in the D&D R&D Department?
— Liam Mirise (@LiamMirise) July 1, 2015
Wizards has an internship program, but we rarely take advantage of it because we're too busy and secretive. https://t.co/vfuClvuELk
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD who can I talk to about contributing freelance?
— Josh Colón (@Joshcolon) July 1, 2015
We approach writers we want to work with, so the trick becomes making a name for yourself. https://t.co/835FtitgtP
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) July 1, 2015