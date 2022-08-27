@TheEdVerse would you be able to share more lore on the elven houses of Olyrnn and Nyntynel from Anauria. like where did these houses originate from and how did they come by their nobility in this human kingdom? — dj sigrest (@DjSigrest) January 24, 2022

1)

The Olrynn and Nyntynel elven families inhabited the forested regions on the eastern and southern edges of the expanding desert of Anauroch, and for centuries had worked to irrigate and plant the forest verges to reverse, or… 2)

…failing that, halt, or even reverse the advance of the sands.

When Mystra’s grace made the crash-landing of the Netherese flying city of Anauria survivable by the Netherese (though the city was shattered beyond ever being able…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022

3)

…to fly again, except as comparatively tiny earthmotes), and it plummeted into the desert, the Olrynn and Nyntynel elves (as opposed to the neighbouring elven families of Telest and Vorondor) aided the stunned Netherese with… 4)

…food and water, befriended them, and worked (successfully) to bridge the sands between the desert’s edge and the crashed city, so farms could be established, and then a kingdom. They then defended the new land against…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022

5)

…raiding orcs, and eventually against determined-to-conquer orc armies (which they thwarted), and for this, they were ennobled and became military and political leaders in Anauria.

Both elven houses were dominated by large… 6)

…families of relatively young siblings who were active and dashing and hard-working, as their elders were few in number and valued energetic hard work over philosophical and artistic pursuits. As Ralandyr Nyntynel once put…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022

6)

…it, “We leave the tree-talking to dryads. Our swords and spells speak for us.”#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2022