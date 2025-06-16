Long Rest and sleep

@RodneyWade2Does this mean that every 8 hrs you automatically complete a long rest if you have spent less than 1hr of that time fighting? combat or other strenuous activity – travel, any work, etc. IIRC, you can get the benefits of a long rest only once per day.
@RodneyWade2Thanks! How much of that 8hrs do you have to spend asleep? 6hrs? (ignoring elf trance) PHB says no more than 2hrs light activity 6 hours seems fair
