Long before D&D existed, I conceived of the Forgotten Realms as…

Long before D&D existed, I conceived of the Realms as an imaginary world that was alive. Meaning: the illusion of things happening, change. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017

Yes. If the world feels real, then your adventures MATTER. And so gameplay is more satisfying, and fiction more gratifying; it has meaning. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 3, 2017