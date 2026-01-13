Light or heavy preparation?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Here's the eternal question, which is better for running a D&D game, light prep or heavy prep? — Arthur Hoffert (@CaptainFwifo) December 23, 2015

Depends on the DM's comfort level and experience. I find that the most experienced DMs do the least amount of prep. https://t.co/sqGTPEHG28 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 24, 2015