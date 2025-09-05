Level up increasing ability and Magic Item that rise ability score

@jakejnelsonWhat happens if you level up and put a point in an ability score while wearing an item which sets that score to 19? The answer depends on the specific item you're wearing. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015

@jakejnelson If you increase your Intelligence to 19 or higher while wearing a headband of intellect, the item ceases to affect you. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015

@JeremyECrawford But if I have the headband on, and I put a point in Intelligence, does it go to 20 or stay at 19? — Jake Nelson (@jakejnelson) August 30, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Assuming it's normally lower than 19. — Jake Nelson (@jakejnelson) August 30, 2015

@jakejnelson The headband has no effect on the score on your character sheet. The item effectively overwrites a score lower than 19. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 30, 2015