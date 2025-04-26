Legion of Doom Art – Rage against Demons – Out of the Abyss

Master Chris revealed art from upcoming adventure, enjoy Demons in wonderland!
D&D’s “Legion of Doom.” What a wonderful bunch of malcontents. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/mUo1jhzG54
OUGALOP, kuo-toa cave cricket catcher extraordinaire. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/Sd9fAt0Elu
YUK YUK and SPIDERBAIT, goblin adrenaline junkies. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/BO2KQMdPsR
THE SOCIETY OF BRILLIANCE, the Mensa of the Underdark. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/xJyDawykLE
GLABBAGOOL, awakened gelatinous cube. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/TqD3ih6j6h
RUMPADUMP and STOOL, myconid followers. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/PDIZjpGxEs
PRINCE DERENDIL, a quaggoth who thinks he’s elven royalty. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/QrMkUAtNF7
TOPSY and TURVY, svirfneblin wererat siblings. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/oZ9MXHKyyS
THE PUDDING KING, svirfneblin devotee (i.e., flunky) of Juiblex the Faceless Lord. #DareToDescend pic.twitter.com/TpOORhEveP
@ChrisPerkinsDnD These are great. Who did the art?
— Crit For Brains (@crit4brains) May 7, 2015
Richard Whitters, senior art director for D&D and former Magic: The Gathering concept artist. https://t.co/LaAcAbYIdw
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 7, 2015