2 thoughts on “Lay on Hands: can you both heal HP *and* cure a disease in one action?

    • John Preis says:

      JC/WotC clarified that both can be done in this case. (I agree that they should have used a term other than “Alternatively…” in that context; however, as clarified in interviews, in this case it is intended to be “in addition to”/inclusive with healing HP.)

