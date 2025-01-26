@Cutriss @mikemearls @matthewmercerSo yeah. Lay on Hands. Can you both heal HP *and* cure a disease in one action? I think yes. Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 24, 2016
2 thoughts on “Lay on Hands: can you both heal HP *and* cure a disease in one action?”
No, reference the third paragraph of the spell description in the PHB.
JC/WotC clarified that both can be done in this case. (I agree that they should have used a term other than “Alternatively…” in that context; however, as clarified in interviews, in this case it is intended to be “in addition to”/inclusive with healing HP.)