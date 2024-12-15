Lair Actions, I don’t understand phrase “On initiative count 20 …”

@JeremyECrawford Confused about Lair Actions (MM pg 11). Don't understand phrase "On initiative count 20 …". Help??? — Satan'sToast (@SatansToast) August 24, 2016

If you roll initiative and get a 20, you're at initiative count 20. If you get 5, you're at initiative count 5. #DnD https://t.co/fsAZJWizRJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So basically it happens on the 20th turn of combat? Which may be several rounds in if there are only 5 players + monster? — Satan'sToast (@SatansToast) August 24, 2016

@frankalbenesius @SatansToastno… Consider a lair action another player who rolled an initiative of 20. Every round shd have one early on. That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2016