@JeremyECrawford Hello Jeremy! One of my players picked up a Kuo-Toa scepter. Should I allow the 4d6 lightning damage or just the basic 1d6 blunt or something in between?

Sometimes a monster's stat block lets a monster deliver a special effect through an object, such as lightning damage through a scepter. Unless a rule says otherwise, the special effect is a function of the monster's use of that item, not a function of the item itself. #DnD https://t.co/THzm5DLpXD

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018