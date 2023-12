Is knocking a target prone intended to give disadvantage on melee reach attacks (10ft) made against it?

@Dr_SijbenIs knocking a target prone intended to give disadvantage on melee reach attacks (10ft) made against it? You do, indeed, have disadvantage on an attack roll against a prone target who isn't within 5 feet of you.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2015