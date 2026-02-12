@ChrisPerkinsDnD need a ruling on this, crit with near max damage falls a foe, but player want to knock out rather than kill. Which happens? — Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) January 17, 2016

Ultimately the DM's call, but the "Knocking a Creature Out" rule in the PH says the foe is knocked out. I concur. https://t.co/tyC5Pc8TbR — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD does a player need to declare they want to knock out an enemy before they roll the attack or just when they hit 0 HP? — Matt Ferguson (@fatthewmergs) January 17, 2016