King, I suggest to execute your queen

@SnablLostHylian Suggestion Spell: King, maybe you should execute your queen in case she might be plotting against you. Valid? wouldn't work in most contexts – suspicion of betrayal isn't enough for an execution

@SnablLostHylianIn other words, for a Suggestion, what’s the limit on “obviously harmful” and “sounds reasonable”? context is really key. If the queen was already on trial, then it might work to push king to a guilty verdict.

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 19, 2016