Joy is using Twinned Spell on levitate when your party brings in two pirate captains for their bounties, so you can push them down the gangplank like you're Boba Fett pushing a repulsor-dolly Han Solo carbonite block. #dnd

Your games sound so goddamn fun. It's a fucking wall-to-wall blast, and it's my buddy Jason's first time DM'ing since way back in 2e.

Question for you sir. If I twinned a Chromatic Orb spell, do both orbs have to be of the same damage type since the caster picks the damage type when they cast? I can't give you any sort of official answer on that, sorry.

As a DM I'd allow independent damage types, but that's just my call for my tables.

