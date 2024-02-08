Joe Manganiello Answers Dungeons & Dragons Questions!

I had a blast with this…
Dungeons & Dragons Tech Support from yours truly & @WIRED
*PS – I don’t allow my characters bonus or off hand attacks in 5e without some sort of proficiency, feat, or fighting style. – It was impossible.
It was like he was going to
have to roll a one in 100.
At disadvantage,
he rolls two 20s, both nat 20s.
He rolled double nat 20s at
disadvantage, throwing a rock
into a hole with magical darkness
against this fleeing black dragon.
I had to give him the hit.
The whole table was screaming.
The place, oh! Oh!
You know, there’s no way he could hit it.
He hit it, and he killed that dragon.
Hi, I’m Joe Manganiello,
and this is “Dungeons and Dragon Support”.
[upbeat music]
Okay, this is from Silk the Crocker,
AKA CrocsFansOnly.
Hey, people who play Dungeons
and Dragons out there,
what’s the best way to
start/learn/get into it?
Well, I think there’s two ways you can go.
One, you can get three books.
You need three books to play DnD.
You need the “Player’s Handbook”,
you need the “Dungeon Masters Guide”,
and you need a “Monster Manual”.
From there, it’s pretty, self-explanatory.
Make a character.
You’re going to get
between 50 and 70% of how
to play DnD,
or at least all the necessary
questions you’re going
to want to ask, from creating a character.
So, crack a “Player’s
Handbook”, pick a race,
pick a class, pick your
background, get your equipment,
set your character up.
Then from there, somebody is
going to need to run the game.
So if you’re ambitious,
you loves storytelling
the way that I do, you’re
going to lean into becoming
the Dungeon Master rather than a player.
Now, Dungeon Masters, you’re going to want
to read the “Dungeon Masters Guide”.
Get acquainted with the “Monster Manual”.
See what monsters in
there you like, you don’t,
you want to throw at your
characters, blah, blah, blah.
Then, you’re going to want it
either homebrew an adventure,
which means you write your
own, or the other option,
I would say, that just
simplifies things is
to get the starter kit,
which is a boxed set.
And everything, once
again is self-explanatory,
but it’s on a smaller scale.
That’s how you get into it, brother.
Oh, the next question is
from my buddy, Sam Witwer.
Dungeons and Dragons question.
What’s a more dangerous
character to have in your party,
Lawful Evil or Chaotic Evil?
It’s a great question, Sam,
and one that I feel like I am
uniquely qualified to answer.
I would say the better thing
for the party would be
a Lawful Evil character
because at least there are rules,
there are collective goals
that can be adhered to.
You might have a, you know,
Dragonborn worshiper of Tiamat
in your group who plays
really well with the group.
And there’s a collective
goal, but there’s also,
because of the Lawful Evil, there’s a,
kind of a long-play goal.
There’s a goal outside of the group
that this Dragonborn
Paladin of Tiamat would
be also attempting to achieve.
But, they can play nice within a group.
It’s kind of like when Magneto
came to take over the X-Men
after Charles Xavier died.
And they can see eye to
eye on a common goal,
but you got to watch out once
you start achieving that goal,
because that Awful Evil
character might flip.
Chaotic Evil, on the other hand,
Chaotic just doesn’t play nice.
I’ve been in groups with Chaotic players.
I’ve Dungeon Mastered for
groups with Chaotic players.
It’s like a, having a
gremlin in your group
that’s just going to throw a monkey wrench
everywhere you go.
So, I think that that would
be a lot more frustrating.
You’d want to kill him or throw him out.
Next one is from Star Shinobi.
Good morning, or afternoon, evening,
depending on where you live.
Question for today, what
was your favorite way
a GM has, a Game Master, has
opened a campaign or one shot?
We’ve all woken up in a cell,
or we’re sitting in a tavern,
but have you had anything unique?
I’m interested.
Yes, my friend John Castle
ran us through this adventure
where we were unconscious
and we all woke up,
didn’t know where we were,
had no armor, no weapons.
And we were all realized we were chained
to each other on a slave barge.
So, we all had to kind of wake up
and then decide what to do.
And I was playing a minotaur,
so I started like headbutting
our captors off the barge
into the water,
and now we’re fighting
and kind of chained up.
And he created these cool mechanics
for us being chained
up, and how that worked,
and how we could try to break
the chains or, you know,
work together, or how much
we can move, or not move.
And I just thought it was really ingenious
in a very, very smart
way of, of starting out.
And then we had a, like the
guys we killed or, you know,
subdued we had to, then, then
those became our weapons.
So, we were just trying to piece together
anything we could get to keep fighting,
and get off of this barge,
and fight for freedom.
So that, that was a cool one,
just, you know, off the cuff.
Okay, Mariah Sanchez, AKA MariahInReality.
Tips for a first time Dungeon Master?
Well, a Dungeon Master is a storyteller.
You’re a show-runner of
a long-form narrative
that’s going to take place
over months and maybe years.
So, you always want to be,
you know, all the, you know,
few steps down the road,
understanding how to set
up these character arcs,
these story arcs that have
payoffs down the line.
So with that said, you
know, what are your arcs?
What’s going to be
satisfying to your players?
And that’s going to
differ for every group.
So, a Dungeon Master also has
to have the type of chess-like
approach to storytelling
where you’re building
these tracks out ahead.
You know, you’re three, ten
moves, chess moves ahead
on the board from your players.
But, you’re also going
to have to be empathetic
to the point where you can understand,
you can look into the
heart of your players
and understand what each one
of them wants from the game.
Some want to hunt for treasure.
Some want to cause chaos, mythology,
and deities, and, and kind of religion,
and magic, and deep-dive storytelling.
So, you kind of want to
gauge how your players are
or what they like.
Then, you’re going to mold that story
and be able to use those
archetypical qualities
in order to build, you know, stories
and to throw things at them.
You know, as a Dungeon Master, have fun,
understand your players and prep.
Because inevitably, your
players are never going
to go where you think they’re going to go.
They’re going to choose
their own, crazy narrative.
They’re going to kill the shopkeeper
that you wanted to have
become part of their group
in this great storyline.
They’re just going to murder
him and steal all of his stuff.
So, you need to be ready for
all of that in the moment.
And along with prep, I would
say keep lists, post-it notes,
on the inside of your
Dungeon Master shield
with names on them.
Just tons of names, male
names, female names,
human names, dwarven
names, elvin names, just,
because you’re going to
have to be pulling those
out of your ass way more
than you could ever possibly imagine.
So that’s another,
probably the fourth big key
to being a Dungeon Master is just be,
be ready to pull it out of your ass.
That gets into like listening
to your own inspiration.
Wherever you want the story to go
or you get an inspiration to take it,
just take it there, just go there.
All right, this is from Turq Owl.
Dungeons and Dragons question,
do Rogues get to attack twice per action
if they have daggers in both hands?
Kind of lost on this logistic.
All right, that’s an interesting question.
Yeah, I can see how
that would be confusing.
There’s a fighting style where you can,
you can have a second attack.
And there is a feat in which you get
to add your damage bonus
to attacks or offhand attacks.
So, you know, you either
need the fighting ability
or you need a feat that allows
you to strike with two hands.
You were talking daggers here,
so we’re talking about a small weapon
rather than a large weapon,
which gets into a whole other thing
because there are feats for fighters
in which they can carry, you know,
heavy weapons in both hands.
This is from @OptionalRule.
“I break his knees”.
Many a DnD or tabletop role-playing game
Game Master looks on in horror
as the players torture someone
who doesn’t do what they want.
How do you handle this in your games?
Do you overlook it, penalize
them, encourage them?
Hey, I’m just the referee.
I just set up the world.
I’m just the, the voyeur.
I mean, don’t get me wrong,
I’m also the architect
of the long-form story.
So, I’m the one who’s
setting the, the tracks down.
You can gently nudge people
in the storylines that you think are going
to be really interesting,
but inevitably it’s up to
them because they may decide
to go the other way.
So, you need to be ready for that.
And with that said, the
beauty of role-playing is that
you can do whatever you want.
If they want to kill and
torture the shopkeeper,
they can do that.
They can do whatever they want.
So they’re going to start
with the shopkeeper,
but then they’re going
to take out the sheriff
and his deputy when they get there,
and then they’re going
to take over this town
and hold them hostage.
I always get excited,
whatever the players do,
because I’m just going to go with it.
You know, my players sometimes
come across Hill Giants
in the wild, and a fight breaks out,
and they kill all the Hill Giants.
And then when they go and
they search the bodies
of the Hill Giants, I’ll
say, yes, it’s interesting,
you hear something making a noise
in the pocket of the Hill Giant’s vest.
You look inside of the, you
know, the, the vest pouch,
and it’s like a little, bone rattle
that looks like it would
fit into the hand of a,
of a baby Hill Giant.
Oh, and what’s this, it’s
a, it’s a taxidermied fox
that’s been stuffed like
a, like a child’s toy
Somewhere off in the distance,
you swear, you hear the
faint sound of a baby crying,
you know?
So it’s like, you just
wiped out a whole village
of Hill Giants, and you
think, yeah, we did it.
And now I’m going to make you feel bad
because you left all
these, like, orphaned,
Hill Giant babies out there,
screaming in the night.
So it’s like, I always try
to make my players feel bad
about wiping things out
because there’s so much
just head-chopping-off
and lighting people on fire in DnD
that a lot of times,
the humanitarian angle never gets covered.
You know, but that’s kind of
this sense of humor that I have
with my players.
You know, like I said, man,
it’s just have fun with it.
Let it go.
It’s, it’s not up to you, it’s up to them.
And then you just start guiding
it where you want it to go,
because yeah, ultimately, as the referee,
you can be as hard on them as you want
or not depending on how you
feel or, you know, whatever.
Parabasis, next Dungeons
and Dragons question.
What was your favorite
character, class, and race?
Growing up, I was big into elves
because elves had a little bit of magic
and a little bit of fighting,
and I really liked that.
2E Dragonlance, I was a minotaur the,
the second you could be a minotaur,
I was a minotaur, of course.
And now when I say elf,
I’m not trying to get out of answering
what’s my favorite class.
Back in the day, elf was race and class.
And you were an elf, which
means you had, you had both,
which was kind of interesting.
I love playing a warlock.
I’m playing a warlock
right now in a Mad Mage,
Dungeon in the Mad Mage campaign.
And man, there’s just so
many tricks up their sleeve.
So for me,
I love playing characters
that have tons of options.
Like, I have a high-level
sorcerer that I love playing
because along with the metamagic,
and then you really have
tons of options, you know,
and ways to get out of situations,
or ways to be creative,
or ways to participate
in the storytelling.
You know, if you twin polymorph
T-Rexes inside of a tavern,
doesn’t matter what the
Dungeon Master had planned,
you’re in charge now
of the story, you know.
You just caused this to happen.
So, I really like being able
to really affect the story.
And I find that those spell casters,
there’s a lot of wow factor.
Okay, this is from
J.L.J-F.Leger, AKA geekbot.
Question is is it weird that
I practice character voices
in front of the bathroom mirror?
No, I don’t think that’s weird.
I don’t do a character voice
too much when I’m a player,
unless I’m like delivering some
opus or some charisma check.
But when I Dungeon Master, I, I,
it’s just voices all over the place.
All my NPCs have voices,
whether they’re, you know,
the lady, sweet, little,
lady works down at the,
at the apothecary.
Her name’s Tony.
You know, what do yins what?
What can I get yins?
That’s basically the Pittsburgh
dialect where I grew up.
So, you know, and then my
brother will start laughing.
People who’ve been to
Pittsburgh will start laughing,
people even who haven’t been
to Pittsburgh start laughing
cause it’s such a rich character.
And it’s based on somebody who works
at a sandwich shop back
home, you know, that I know.
And then they become
a character, and then,
yins should go over
and see my nephew Donny
and that he’s a blacksmith, you know?
And then they go and visit
Donny and he talks the same way.
You know, or like, you know
all of the animal familiars or, you know,
the druids speaking to
animals, then there’s,
there’s all of those voices,
you know, of all of the,
like the Christmas, the Christmas
animals in “South Park”.
You know, if they talk to a squirrel,
the squirrel talks like that, of course.
And then they want to talk to the horse,
the horse says oh, they went that way.
Or they talk to a seagull,
but seagull wasn’t impressed at all
with what they were doing.
He was, in fact, he was,
he was amazed any of them wound up alive,
how sloppy they were.
And they asked the seagull,
you know, what’s your name?
You can call me Christopher Squalken.
I think you should take it a step further
and film yourself doing
the character voices,
that way you could
critique your performance.
I don’t know,
maybe there’s some sort
of career for you here.
You’re going to become
an actor or something.
But no, man, I totally do all of that.
I always develop voices or,
or to figure a voice out
and then make a note to myself,
somewhere down the line,
I need a character that’s going
to talk like Ted Knight in
“Caddy Shack”, you know?
And then when they get
to the council’s it,
oh, ho, hello, yes.
That’s usually how my
DMing goes, as well, so.
I identify.
I just pivot from voice to voice,
like, you can see that
it’s just, it’s endless,
and I’m always making notes
of this voice or that voice.
And you know, I’m popping those
characters up along the way.
Saeragushi_arts, what would be a fearsome
and evil name for a black dragon?
And what kind of a gem would you give him?
Oh, good question.
So, I actually just
answered this question.
So, I designed a quest book
for the relaunch of hero quest.
I named the black dragon Venim, V-E-N-I-M.
Which I like, so you should take that.
And I would think, I don’t know for a gem,
I would give the black
dragon a giant amethyst,
some gigantic, huge, massive amethyst
that had some sort of
like, even in darkness,
had some sort of like
magical ability to, to,
to create light from the
inside, almost like a pulsing,
but it’s just the way that
the light shifts and hits it.
But even in the dark,
you can see the light,
sparkling inside,
somehow it’s got its own
kind of thing going on.
Anyway, there you go.
This is from OneCritWonder.
What is your favorite DnD
campaign setting and why?
I love Dragon Lands. I just do.
I like Krynn.
I liked that there are
books that are companions,
that give you a fully-fleshed-out
view of the world.
Because I find that with
some of the other worlds,
it’s very hard to get the canon straight.
And it’s very hard to
understand, you know,
pantheons and gods, and I mean,
it just seems like there’s
so much catch-up work,
and there are all answers
to these questions,
but it’s like so hard to find them.
And there’s different answers
to different questions.
Anyway, with Krynn,
if you don’t include the
fifth age stuff that was done
without Margaret and Tracy,
if you only look at the
Margaret and Tracy canon
or at least, you know,
the books that they,
you know, okayed, you get
this like really beautiful,
amazing, deep world that
involves all the things
about fantasy that I like.
Which is, you know, fighting,
and friendship, and family,
and romance, and love.
My gosh, it just seems like they’re trying
to eradicate romance from,
from DnD and tabletop.
And so I really love Dragon
Lands for that reason.
It’s, it’s very human and
you understand the gods,
you understand what’s at stake.
And there are great NPCs,
and villains, and things.
And you know, my favorite,
you know, characters
in all of DnD canon.
So, I like Dragons Lands. I like Krynn.
Recently, I’ve gotten into collecting
all the old Dark Sun
modules and, and box sets.
So, those are starting to pile up,
so maybe around the holidays I’ll be able
to dive into those.
Okay, this is from Matt
Holmes, AKA tabletoppaintin.
If your PC’s philosophy differs
from the rest of the group,
do you roll up a new one,
conform to the group,
or see how much you can get
away with behind their backs?
You’re trying to make me an accomplice
or somehow justify you
destroying your party.
Play nice, young man.
Don’t be a menace to
your own group, you know,
or something where like
somebody is going to want
to punch you on the way up the stairs.
Cause I’ve had players
that try to split the party
and that becomes their thing,
I’m going to go explore,
and some character dies.
And people get pissed, and they have words
with each other about it.
So, you know, it’s a team game.
Play nice with other kids in the sandbox.
But with that said, like,
don’t let it that get in the
way of, of a great character.
All right, this is from Edward R. Curtis
AKA Dimly_Lit.
That’s very gothic.
Odd Dungeons and Dragons question.
Typically when making
your player character,
do you come up with the character first,
then the race, class stuff,
or the other way around,
choosing the race, class stuff,
then making a character around that?
Interesting question.
I think it differs.
I think it just differs
from character to character.
When I was a kid, we
didn’t have Dragonborns.
Those came around in Fourth Edition.
And I wasn’t playing,
I was on a DnD hiatus during
like Third and Fourth Edition.
So, when I met back up with Fifth Edition
and I saw that you could
play as the Dragonborn,
and then I saw that they were chromatic.
I thought, oh man, that’s
like playing a low level,
you know, or aspiring dragon high Lord,
or someone in the dragon
army in Dragon Lands.
It’s in the Dragon Lands books.
And I just thought, man,
that is like super cool.
We didn’t have, like I said,
we didn’t have that when I was a kid.
So, I naturally gravitated
towards picking a red Dragonborn first.
I liked Paladins.
I thought Paladin was a, you know,
really cool class growing up
and a little bit of
magic, lots of fighting.
Then, I saw that there was
a possibility of playing
an Oathbreaker if your
Dungeon Master allowed it,
so that’s how I built
back character Arkhan.
Yeah, and then other times it’s like,
I already know what the character is.
You know, he’s going
to be a little Halfling
who has all black leather and a gimp mask.
And he walks around and
talks like, and he, you know.
And he’s a wild sourcerer because
every time he shoots magic
he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.
And you know, and he, you know
so all of a sudden now I have this little,
like German S&M, Halfling, wild sourcerer
that I just cooked up in my brain,
and all right, I’ll make
that character and play him.
Okay, the next one is
from the danward_spiral.
I, if that’s a Nine Inch Nails reference,
then that’s awesome.
Currently making some homebrew races
from my own DnD setting.
Any abstract ideas? Weird is good.
I don’t know, man.
I always thought about like, you know,
a civilization of dark gnomes.
I have all kinds of other
ideas that I use, you know,
in my game and float around.
I mean, I’ll, I’ll give you one.
I wanted something between
dragon and draconian
because I, you know,
I have the Fifth Edition draconian stats.
Don’t tell anyone.
So I wanted something in the middle there,
kind of like a tank that could move in.
And so I created these abominations
and created a storyline of
how they’re being created.
And then I just stated
them up and, you know,
throw them at my players.
Okay, the next question is from YUM DM.
When a character dies
and the player makes up a new character,
what level do you start them at?
In old, older versions of DnD,
First Edition, Second Edition, Basic,
you had characters in a party
that were all different levels
because the game was really centered upon
getting your character
to the highest level
that they could possibly go,
getting your character
the best magical items,
the most gold, etc.
You had players in the party,
you could have a ninth-level player,
with a first-level player,
with a second-level player.
Whereas, in Fifth Edition,
it is more centered around
the collective story that you’re telling.
All the characters in
the group go up at once.
You don’t have characters going up
on different levels, generally.
So, you know, when a character dies,
jumps back in, and you
might play it differently,
but all my characters are
all at the same level.
They all move from fourth
to fifth level together,
from fifth level of six level together.
So, it’s easy to just jump
them back in at that level.
But it’s DM’s choice.
The Dungeon Master can do anything.
If you think it’s better storytelling-wise
to start somebody off at level one
while the rest of the group
is advanced, like, go for it.
Like, that’s, that’s totally fine.
Okay, this is from @TrashMobMinis.
Maybe a dumb question,
there’s no dumb questions.
But I’m a dumb DM.
Okay.
How do I get the players to form bonds
between their characters?
Is this a chemistry that
happens at its own pace
or is there something I can
do to catalyze connections?
Good question.
There’s always a narrative story element
that can tie characters together,
whether they came from the same place
or they start having the same dreams
and start relating that to each other,
that somehow are tied.
They might’ve been
somewhere at the same time,
but you can text them both separately
in between sessions
and let them know that there’s
this part of their backstory,
there’s this part of their backstory.
But the other thing is,
is like, yeah, I mean,
I think it’s just going to happen.
You know, I had a character
who was a Bear Barbarian
and it was just used to taking
all the punishing damage
and soaking that up.
But there was a cleric in the group.
And the cleric, this guy was amazing.
He would keep, it’s my friend Jason Liles,
he would keep track of what
everyone’s hit points were,
everyone in the group.
And he was like the greatest
cleric I’ve ever played with.
And he knew how many hit
points I had as the Barbarian.
And his job, he would
keep feeding me healing.
So my character’s job was
to soak up all the damage
and make sure everybody attacked him.
And it was this really
great, symbiotic relationship
that we formed that then
became like the storyline
where, on a role-playing sense,
my Barbarian character
had done a lot of things
that he regretted.
And there, here was this,
like, Holy, pious character
who believed in this god
and believed that the god could save my,
my character’s soul.
There became this storyline
between the, born out of the characters,
out of the both of them,
where they kind of needed each other
and fed off of each other.
You know, it’s really cool
when that stuff happens.
So, you know, but there’s only so much
of it that you can
force upon your players.
@OregonRolledA20, what
is your best DnD memory?
Probably comes from a couple of years ago,
right around the holidays,
close to my birthday.
My wife, there was this big
box next to the front door,
and she told me to go bring
the box into the kitchen.
And I did, and I opened it.
And unbeknownst to me,
Sophia had had someone at,
within DnD connect her to Jeff Easley
who painted all the cover paintings
for the old “Players Handbooks”,
and “Dungeon Masters Guides”
and Adventure Modules.
He’s one of the four
horsemen, just, you know
one of the great, great, great
fantasy painters of all time.
And she got in contact with him
and had him paint my
Arkhan the Cruel, my, my,
my Dragonborn Oathbreaker
Paladin of Tiamat.
She surprised me with this
original Jeff Easley painting
of Arkhan in front of Tiamat
like it was the cover of
one of those old books.
But, you know, to be honest, like there’s,
there’s a great DnD memory
every week in our games.
That’s kind of the beauty of it,
something unexpected happens every week.
All right, so that’s it
for me, Joe Manganiello.
I want to thank the amazing artists,
and storytellers, and writers.
Dungeons and Dragons was really
a fountainhead of creativity
for me as a kid.
It is where I learned
how to build a character,
build a backstory, where I
learned long-form storytelling
as it pertains to writing,
and producing, and directing.
and really just sparked my
lifelong love of telling stories.
So, thank you so much for your questions.
I had a blast answering them
and I hope we get to do it again someday.
Thanks a lot.
[upbeat music]
