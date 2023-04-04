@JeremyECrawford When using the special ability of Javelin of Lightning does the attack have disadvantage if target is outside normal range for a standard javelin rwa? Is this ability part of an Attack Action or some kind of magic item activation? RAI>RAW if they differ. 1
— Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) February 8, 2018
The attack portion of the javelin of lightning follows the normal rules for an attack with a javelin, and it can be done as part of the Attack action. #DnD https://t.co/nyTPLB7dj2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2018