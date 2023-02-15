It seems Empowered Healing can empower any heal cast on a divine soul sorcerer even if the sorcerer isn’t the caster

@JeremyECrawford It seems Empowered Healing can empower any heal cast on a divine soul sorcerer or allies within their range. Even if the sorcerer isn't the caster. Is this correct RAW interpretation? pic.twitter.com/dBRaQfl7VY — koush (@koush) November 28, 2017

It's true: Empowered Healing doesn't require the sorcerer to be the healer. Just being near a Divine Soul can make you healthier! 😇 https://t.co/W1O8CueLms — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017

Follow up: is the roll done by the healer or the healed? I imagine the healer is doing the dice roll. So, the sorcerer stands by the Cleric, not the Fighter? — koush (@koush) November 28, 2017