@ChrisPerkinsDnD Worldbuilding: Island where wood elf druids & rangers guard portal to Arborea. What one deity to the elves worship?
— Eric Radej (@yetibex) April 19, 2015
Rillifane Rallathil, elven god of nature, is an obvious choice. Fenmarel Mestarine, if the guardians are outcasts. https://t.co/CD6UQYFizW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD What if they're not in the Realms? ;P
— Mike Draco (@digitaldraco) April 19, 2015
Then use Asmodeus. The elves are pagan outcasts helping the infernal legions enslave the wild denizens of Arborea. https://t.co/TKwOiIonhx
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2015