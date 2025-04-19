@ChrisPerkinsDnD Worldbuilding: Island where wood elf druids & rangers guard portal to Arborea. What one deity to the elves worship? — Eric Radej (@yetibex) April 19, 2015

Rillifane Rallathil, elven god of nature, is an obvious choice. Fenmarel Mestarine, if the guardians are outcasts. https://t.co/CD6UQYFizW — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 19, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What if they're not in the Realms? ;P — Mike Draco (@digitaldraco) April 19, 2015