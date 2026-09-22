Island in Maztica – Forgotten Realms

@NicolasCS Please check this pdf I wrote about a “South American” island in Maztica (and thus in Toril) Like what I see. Spiritual hp? Interesting! I'm never a fan of too-close-to-real-world analogs in FR, but think you've skirted :}

@NicolasCSThanks for answering and reading! Love your work (my first language is Spanish, btw) A pleasure; it looks very good! Thanks! (Have you thought of writing games in Spanish for my Sessorium?) https://t.co/JJoVDK8gCe

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 7, 2016