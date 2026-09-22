Is this too strong for four level 4s? Sorcerer, Warlock, Monk and Cleric @matthewmercer pic.twitter.com/g3ALoentXI — DM Brent (@ForTheXPDM) April 28, 2016

@ForTheXPDM That's gonna be a nasty fight for them, probable TPK. Perhaps a reduction in damage/hp/defenses? — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 28, 2016

@matthewmercer I was thinking of lowering the damage of the slam attacks to d6s or perhaps the total Number of dice. — DM Brent (@ForTheXPDM) April 28, 2016