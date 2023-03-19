@JeremyECrawford Is there any restriction on who can cast spells from scrolls? Does it matter if they're divine or arcane? Could a bard cast healing word from a cleric's scroll? Could a wizard cast healing word from a bard's scroll?
Curious who can use a spell scroll? Take a look at the section called "Spell Scroll" in the Dungeon Master's Guide (p. 200). Hint: the spell needs to be on your class's spell list. #DnD https://t.co/KFgN9kS3Tb
what about pg. 139 DMG SCROLLS (says Any creature that can understand a written languages can read the arcane script on a scroll and attempt to
activate it.) just checking to make sure they seem to clash with each other.
Those are for things like scrolls of protection. Spell scrolls are a different matter.