@Farland_World @JeremyECrawfordIs there a RAW way to permanently ward an area against teleportation? Magical flight? not as a character option, IIRC
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016
@Farland_World @JeremyECrawfordIs there a RAW way to permanently ward an area against teleportation? Magical flight? not as a character option, IIRC
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016
4 thoughts on “Is there a way to permanently ward an area against teleportation?”
Wish Spell?
Forbiddance will do it, or Hallow more situationally on a specific creature type. Also Mordenkainen’s Private Sanctum is a less permanent option.
Mordenkainen’s can be made permanent.
Forbiddance and Mordenkainen Private’s Sanctum.