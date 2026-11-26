@mikemearlsjust wondering if there is such a thing as a Goliath sized two handed sword and what its stats would be? also could a Goliath wield two handed human sized weapons in one hand for their normal damage??
— Derek Buhse (@derek_buhse) May 30, 2016
@derek_buhse goliaths are sized Medium, so they just used human-sized gear
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 30, 2016
@derek_buhse weapon size isn't a PC thing in 5 – I'd use a feat to bump damage due up by 1 and call it good
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 31, 2016